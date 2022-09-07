Who’s Number One: All Illinois Honors with Webster and Lemley

ANN ARBOR, MI • Illinois will lead the way at Who’s Number One with five of the twenty-two entrants coming from the Land of Lincoln. And, at 132 pounds, Illinois will own the number one and number two spot, regardless, having both entrants.

Look for a strong showing from our men as they have battled and endured for the right to wrestle center stage for the nation’s premier top-ranking event.

The men’s card will begin at 7:00 p.m. EST inside of Cliff Keen Arena on Friday, September 9th.

132 • Kannon Webster (IL) #1 –vs– Sergio Lemley (IL) #2

Illinois will own the rights to the top two spots in the land when it comes to 132 pounds—