Who’s Number One: All Illinois Honors with Webster and Lemley

ANN ARBOR, MI • Illinois will lead the way at Who’s Number One with five of the twenty-two entrants coming from the Land of Lincoln. And, at 132 pounds, Illinois will own the number one and number two spot, regardless, having both entrants. 

Look for a strong showing from our men as they have battled and endured for the right to wrestle center stage for the nation’s premier top-ranking event.

The men’s card will begin at 7:00 p.m. EST inside of Cliff Keen Arena on Friday, September 9th.

132 • Kannon Webster (IL) #1 –vs– Sergio Lemley (IL) #2

 Illinois will own the rights to the top two spots in the land when it comes to 132 pounds—

Written by Illinois Matmen

