Illinois Matmen to Stream 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional Finals for Free

Possibly the toughest Sectional in the state, the Hinsdale Central/Southwestern Sectional will begin Friday, February 11th at 5pm. It will consist of the top placers from the Marist Regional, Mt. Carmel Regional, Downers Grove South Regional, and Naperville Central Regional. The finals are currently slated for a Saturday evening timeframe but no schedule has been released as of yet. Be sure to follow along on Trackwrestling.com for tournament updates or Illinois Matmen’s twitter feed.

Watch the Sectional FINALS only on Rokfin.com/ILmatmen



The Hinsdale Central consists of teams from:

Blue Island (Eisenhower)

Bolingbrook

#2 Chicago (Marist)

Naperville (Neuqua Valley)

Orland Park (Sandburg)

Palos Heights (Shepard)

Palos Hills (Stagg)

Burbank (Reavis)

Chicago (Curie)

Chicago (Kelly)

#3 Chicago (Mt. Carmel)

Lansing (Thornton Fractional South)

Oak Lawn (Community)

Summit (Argo)

Berwyn-Cicero (Morton)

Downers Grove (North)

Downers Grove (South)

Hillside (Proviso West)

Hinsdale (Central)

LaGrange (Lyons)

Maywood (Proviso East)

Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest)



Aurora (East)

#4 Aurora (Marmion Academy)

Aurora (Metea Valley)

Aurora (Waubonsie Valley)

Aurora (West Aurora)

#8 Naperville (Central)

Naperville (North)

Wheaton (W. Warrenville South)