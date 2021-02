Illinois Matmen is excited to announce Illinois’ Best from the Test vs. Michigan’s Elite!

This dual will feature the best Illinois wrestlers against the best Michigan wrestlers to highlight the Midwest’s national talent.

Similar to last month’s Test of the Best dual, this event will be streamed live February 19, 2021 to the Illinois Matmen channel on Rokfin.

More details to be announced later this week. Stay tune in and support your Illinois wrestlers February 19th!