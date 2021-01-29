Test of the Best – Full Recap

Test of the Best Recap
The inaugral “Test of the Best” dual meet was an amazing event. The best wrestlers in Illinois came to put their skills to the test, and the action was incredible. There were pins, tech-falls, over-time wins, come from behind victories, and upsets. If you missed any of the action, be sure to click and subscribe to the new Illinois Matmen Channel powered by Rokfin, below.
120- Arianna Hernandez vs. Netavia Wickson
- Wickson, winner by fall. – In a match that was much closer than the result, Wickson jumped out to an early lead, but Hernandez came back strong. Scoring off of two front-headlock, gator rolls. Wickson ended the match with a late surge, recording a pin, after scoring with her double-leg attack. Wickson should move up in the rankings with this win.
106- Nore Turner vs. Ethan Spacht
- Turner, winner by decision 12- 4. – Turner opened the matchup with a takedown and cradle taking a commanding 5-0 lead, that he would not relinquish. Spacht, rallied late, but a hands to the face call slowed his momentum. Turner scored the last takedown to seal his victory. Turner did not disappoint in this bout, and showed the state why he deserves a top ten ranking.
138- Jeremy Jakowitsch vs. Danny Curran
- Jakowitsch, winner by decision 4-3. – In a back and forth match, Jakowitsch scored the first takedown. Curran, then reversed him to take the lead 3-2. A short-time escape by Jakowitsch to end the 2nd period. Followed by a quick escape to start the 3rd period gave Jakowitsch a one point lead. Curran could not score and Jakowitsch held on, to win a close one.
152- Ben Sharvtsman vs. Braden Stauffenberg
- Stauffenberg, winner by decision 10-1. – This match started out slow. A powerful Stauffenberg against the Judo National Champ. Both battling for position, Stauffenberg wearing Sharvstman down with each pull, on his head. The first period ended 0-0. Stauffenberg escaped to start the 2nd period, and opened it up with a couple takedowns. Stauffenberg was dominant on top, using his strength to wear his opponent down. A tired Sharvtsman, conceded several near falls late in the 3rd period givng up the major decsion to Stauffenberg.
220- Andrew Wenzel vs. Brandon Hoselton
- Wenzel, winner by decision 5-3. – Wenzel pulls the upset here over 2-time State Champ Hoselton. Wenzel was in on some shots early, but could not finish. A Hoselton escape in the 3rd period ties the match at 3-3. Wenzel executes a beautiful high crotch, to win this exciting match late in the 3rd period.
285- Apollo Gothard vs. Ryan Boersma
- Boersma, winner by decision 5-2. – Boersma is a true heavyweight, and looked powerful in this matchup really dictating the pace throughout. Both guys were hand-fighting extremely hard, but it was Boersma who cracked Gothard defense with a nice single leg, to seal the match.
120- Joe Fernau vs. Charlie Farmer
- Farmer, winner by decision 4-3. – Farmer looked impressive in this bout, taking down last year’s 106 lbs. State Champion in Fernau. An early single leg takedown by Farmer proved to be the difference here. Down 2-1 to start the 3rd period, Fernau elects to award Farmer 1 point and start the period on their feet. After a scramble, created when Fernau passed Farmer’s leg in an attempt to avoid being taken down. The move appeared to work, as Fernau evened the score at 3-3. With 30 seconds left, Fernau chose to put it on the line. Going for the last takedown, rather than trying to ride Farmer out for overtime. Farmer however stayed strong, using great head and hands defense to stop Fernau from scoring and won the match.
145- Tommy Curran vs. Jack Milos
- Curran winner by fall. – After a scoreless first period. Curran was not messing around in the 2nd period. Curran scored a quick reversal, right into a nice cradle to end the match with the pin.
132- Noah Mis vs. Joey Cape
- Mis winner by decision 4-1. – Scoreless first period, Cape escapes to start the 2nd period. In a sequence at the end of the 2nd, Mis gets in on a standing single-leg, Cape attempts an illegal backflip to avoid the takedown. A questionable decision, Cape is penalized, and the match is even 1-1. Mis selects down to start the 3rd period, he escapes and takes the lead 2-1. A late takedown seals it for Mis, but the penalty point really put Cape in a tough position late in that match.
170- Brayden Thompson vs. Bradley Gillum
- Thompson, winner by decision 3-1. – A great match between these two wrestlers. Thompson scores first with an escape to start the 2nd period. Late in the 2nd period, Thompson scores off of a well timed duck-under, followed by a tough ride out to end the 2nd period and take a commanding 3-0 lead. Gillum escaped in the 3rd period to close the gap, but could not get the takedown to send it to OT.
113- Kannon Webster vs. Nick Gonzalez
- Gonzalez, winner by decision 3-2. – In the upset of the evening, Gonzalez defeats Webster in a war. First period, Webster gets in on several shots, but is unable to finish a takedown on Gonzalez. Gonzalez opens the 2nd with an escape and takedwon, Webstee quickly escapes and the match is 3-1 to start the 3rd. Webster selects bottom and escapes with 30 seconds left in the match, but cannot get the winning takedown. Gonzalez pulls off the upset in a fantastic match.
182- Adrien Cramer vs. Logan Deacetis
- Cramer, winner by decision 6-2. – Cramer came out firing in this one. He opens the match with a quick takedown, and rides Deacetis the remainder of the 1st period. Cramer escapes in the 2nd period, followed by a takedown and takes a strong 5-0 lead into the 3rd period. Deacetis chooses neutral and closes the gap with a takedown, Cramer escapes and that is how the match ends. Cramer jumped out to the early lead and never looked back.
195- Dylan Connell vs. DJ Parker
- Parker, winner by decision 6-4, OT. – Our only overtime match of the evening was epic. Connell gets the early takedown, and is riding Parker so tough that Parker gets hit for stalling on bottom. Connell chooses down to start the 2nd period. Parker is called for locked hands, but rides Connell for the entire 2nd period. Down 3-0, the 3rd period belonged to Parker, as he rallied off two late takedowns to send this match into overtime. Overtime, was high action, and Parker cemented his comeback with a double leg takedown to win the match.
126- Josh Koderhandt vs. Vincent Robinson
- Koderhandt, winner by decision 6-1. – The 2020 IHSA State Finals rematch was all Koderhandt. Robinson gets in on a couple shots but cannot finish. Koderhandt scores off of a nice single-leg on the edge of the mat, Robinson escapes, and the 1st period comes to an end. Koderhandt escapes, Robinson gets in deep on a shot attempt again, and Koderhandt stops him again. Robinson takes injury time, and it felt like the momentum was all Koderhandt for the rest of the match. Koderhandt finds one more takedown, and wins the rematch impressively.
Co Main Event
116- Mia Palumbo vs. Shea Reisel
- Palumbo, winner by technical fall 10-0. – There is a reason Palumbo is one of the top ranked girls in the country at this weight. She scored a nice 4 point takedown, transitioned to not one, but two trap-arm gut wrenches, and finished the match with a takedown to seal the deal. Mia Palumbo wrestles and Mia Palumbo wins.
Main Event
160- Dean Hamiti vs. Mike Caliendo
- Hamiti, winner by decision 15-5. – The feature bout of the night did not disappoint. Caliendo came out firing, getting to Hamiti’s leg with a variety of attacks. Once even placing Hamiti’s leg on his shoulder, yet he could not finish any takedowns and score. Hamiti, had an array of skills on display for the small audience, and really put on a show. Scoring off several go behinds, he even caught Caliendo in his patent cradle to open the match up late. This match had a lot of action and seemed much closer than the score would indicate. Hamiti is making his claim to be the pound for pound best wrestler in the state.