Test of the Best – Full Recap

Farmer, winner by decision 4-3.

– Farmer looked impressive in this bout, taking down last year’s 106 lbs. State Champion in Fernau. An early single leg takedown by Farmer proved to be the difference here. Down 2-1 to start the 3rd period, Fernau elects to award Farmer 1 point and start the period on their feet. After a scramble, created when Fernau passed Farmer’s leg in an attempt to avoid being taken down. The move appeared to work, as Fernau evened the score at 3-3. With 30 seconds left, Fernau chose to put it on the line. Going for the last takedown, rather than trying to ride Farmer out for overtime. Farmer however stayed strong, using great head and hands defense to stop Fernau from scoring and won the match.