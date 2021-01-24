Test of the Best Preview

106 #3 ranking 3A Ethan Spacht – from Bradley Bourbonnais H.S.

vs.

106 Not ranked 3A Nore Turner – from Lockport H.S.

Two true 106 lbs. wrestlers. Spacth dominated the grade school division becoming only the second 4-time IESA State Champion. He is hoping to have similar success at the high school level. Turner a previous IKWF State Champion, is looking to solidify his name as one of the best 106 lbs. wrestlers in the state.

113 #1 ranking 2A Kannon Webster – 2020 IHSA class 2A State Champion from Washington H.S.

vs.

113 #1 ranking 3A Nick Gonzalez – 2020 IHSA class 3A Third place from Montini Catholic H.S.

Webster is coming off an undefeated season, and is one of the most highly touted sophomores in the country. He is stepping up a class to face Gonzalez, a Senior, and three-time state place winner. This is a classic matchup between two of the best high school programs in Illinois.

120 #2 ranking 3A Joe Fernau – 2020 IHSA class 3A State Champion from Montini Catholic H.S.

vs.

120 #4 ranking 3A Charlie Farmer- 2020 IHSA class 3A Fifth place from Moline H.S.