The State of Illinois Takes on Tulsa

TULSA, OKLAHOMA • The chase for an eagle starts and ends in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the nation’s best youth wrestlers come together to be crowned as the top youth wrestler in the country this weekend. The Land of Lincoln is bringing a crew of elite talent to go to war in search of the most coveted title in all of youth wrestling.

Dominic Munaretto chases his 5th straight Tulsa title. A few weeks ago Munaretto rolled through The Midwest Classic and now looks to dominate the national stage once again. He is joined by Tulsa Champ Aaron Stewart who is in search of another eagle at the highest stage of youth wrestling. Stewart who took home a belt at Super32 this fall is in search of his second Tulsa title. They are joined by Triple Crown winner Caleb Nobel who eyes down another Tulsa title for his collection of hardware.

Other Illinois studs to keep an eye out for Folkstyle National All-American Allen Woo, IKWF Runner-Up Justin Wardlow, and Midwest Challenge Champions Jimmy Mastny, Chazz Robinson and Jamiel Castleberry.

Illinois entrants in 67th Annual Tusla Nationals:

15 U Boys

77lbs – Elio Gil, Bourbonnais, IL

77lbs – Allen Woo, Wheaton, IL

77lbs – Caleb Noble, Pleasant Prairie, WI

89lbs – Nicholas Garcia, Bartlett, IL

89lbs – Domenic Munaretto, , IL

89lbs – Chazz Robinson, Monee, IL

101lbs – Oliver Davis, Chicago, IL

101lbs – George Iii Hollendoner, , IL

101lbs – Kameron Luif, , IL

101lbs – Nathan Randle, , IL

101lbs – Ryan Richie, Edwardsville, IL

101lbs – Justin Wardlow, Bolingbrook, IL

108lbs – Jeremy Huf, Mount Prospect, IL

108lbs – Austin Winters, , IL

115lbs – Jalen Byrd, New Lenox, IL

115lbs – Aaron Camacho, Cicero, IL

115lbs – Ashton Hobson, North Aurora, IL

115lbs – Zach Stewart, Elburn, IL

125lbs – Ian Hawkins, Yorkville, IL

125lbs – Jimmy Mastny, , IL

125lbs – David Ogunsanya, River Forest, IL

125lbs – Hunter Shike, Sadorus, IL

125lbs – Aaron Stewart, Zion, IL

135lbs – Brandon Hagopian, Granite City, IL

145lbs – Josh Heath, Tolono, IL

145lbs – Trevon Williams, Chicago Heights, IL

175lbs – Foley Calcagno, Elmhurst, IL

175lbs – Maximus Vela, Plainfield, IL

285lbs – Benjamin Alvarez, Yorkville, IL

285lbs – Xavier Bitner, Oak Lawn, IL

285lbs – Kai Calcutt, Lincolnwood, IL

14 U Girls

240lbs – Chloe Hoselton, Chenoa, IL

12 U Boys

64lbs – Pippino (Joseph) Campo, Sherman, IL

64lbs – Crue Hatchell, Westmont, IL

67lbs – Weston Frazier, Oakwood, IL

67lbs – Damon Glenn, Hoopeston, IL

67lbs – Julian Medina, Bolingbrook, IL

67lbs – Hogan Rice, St Charles, IL

67lbs – Mj Rundell, Oak Park, IL

70lbs – Christian Corcoran, New Lenox, IL

70lbs – Tanner Stone, Bolingbrook, IL

73lbs – Gerald Donnelly, Tinley Park, IL

73lbs – Nathan Ortiz, Tinley Park, IL

76lbs – Zayden Mansfield, Mount Zion, IL

76lbs – Pedro (Par5) Rangel, Catlin, IL

76lbs – Cael Saldana, Lake In The Hills, IL

76lbs – Eddie Woody Jr., Edwardsville, IL

76lbs – Cole Wyller, Plainfield, IL

80lbs – Brady Glynn, New Lenox, IL

80lbs – Kaleb Pratt, Barrington, IL

80lbs – Colton Schultz, Wilmington, IL

80lbs – Jacob Smith, , IL

80lbs – Shane Stream, New Lenox, IL

84lbs – Jamiel Castleberry, Hillside, IL

84lbs – Dj Hawthorne, Granite City, IL

84lbs – Robert Ruscitti, Elmhurst, IL

88lbs – Kane Dauber, Tonica, IL

88lbs – Aidan Mcclure, St Charles, IL

88lbs – Mason Swartz, Hoopeston, IL

88lbs – Preston Waughtel, , IL

92lbs – Aiden Arnett, Manhattan, IL

92lbs – Mi Malizzio, , IL

92lbs – Adante Washington, Hazel Crest, IL

100lbs – Joshua Harkey, Bethalto, IL

100lbs – Jaxon Jorgensen, Monee, IL

110lbs – Cooper Corder, Sandwich, IL

110lbs – Grayson Garcia, Bartlett, IL

110lbs – Tyler Lachenberg, Mokena, IL

110lbs – Lashon Tolbert, Calumet City, IL

120lbs – Ethan Harvey, Joliet, IL

120lbs – Maximus Purdy, Orion, IL

130lbs – Rage Henderson, Jonesboro, IL

130lbs – Killian Rauch, , IL

145lbs – Isaac Barrientos, Addison, IL

145lbs – Jamison Chambliss, Catlin, IL

10U Boys

64lbs – Connor Collins, , IL

64lbs – Cale Dauber, Tonica, IL

64lbs – Carter Noonan, Ottawa, IL

64lbs – Noah Thomas, Wood River, IL

73lbs – Kiernan Delaney, North Chicago, IL

73lbs – Maddux Rabczak, Rockton, IL

73lbs – Rain Scott, Harvey, IL

76lbs – Alec Daly, Philo, IL

76lbs – Jase Edrington, Catlin, IL

80lbs – Jacob Sutphin, Alton, IL

80lbs – Carl Weidner, Highland, IL

85lbs – Jeremiah Hayes, Decatur, IL

85lbs – Colton Stearns, Granite City, IL

90lbs – Gaelle Cid, Waukegan, IL

110lbs – Otis Davis, Chicago, IL

110lbs – Gregory Harkey, Bethalto, IL

110lbs – Titan Henderson, Jonesboro, IL

110lbs – Rico Silvestre, Chicago, IL

130lbs – Zion Silvestre, Chicago, IL

9 U Girls

50lbs – Lila Carson, Antioch, IL

75lbs – Charleigh Little, Springfield, IL

8U Boys

43lbs – Jack Donnelly, Tinley Park, IL

55lbs – Emiliano Cid, Waukegan, IL

55lbs – Champion Rangel, Catlin, IL

58lbs – Scott Kilmer, Granite City, IL

61lbs – Bash Barnes, , IL

75lbs – Kellan Spisok, Fairbury, IL

100lbs – Xavier Briggs, Westville, IL

6U Boys

43lbs – Legend Rangel, Catlin, IL

46lbs – Alexander Cid, Waukegan, IL

49lbs – Mason Black, Calumet City, IL

55lbs – Gio Silvestre, Chicago, IL