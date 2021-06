The IWCOA will be hosting the 2020-2021 Illinois State Wrestling Championships at the Bank of Springfield Convention Center in Springfield Illinois. Competition will begin with the Girls State wrestling tournament on Monday, June 21 and will conclude with the Boy’s 3A wrestling championship on Saturday June 26.

All of the action will be streamed live on the Illinois Matmen Rokfin channel –

https://rokfin.com/article/4912/20202021-IWCOA-State-Wrestling-Coverage