Edwardsville Wins Regional, Now Moving in the Right Direction

EDWARDSVILLE • As a number of 3A Super Regionals were being formed all over the state to gather teams in an efficient manner for the I.W.C.O.A.’s state series, Edwardsville, who has never been shy with traveling to wrestle, found comfort in being allowed to stay home and host a tournament. By the time the tournament ended, Edwardsville had qualified all fourteen of its wrestlers and felt good about where they were heading into this weekend’s sectional championships.

“I thought we wrestled pretty good,” Head Coach Jon Wagner said. “I think we might have left a few out there; but overall, I think the kids did good.”

Like most schools all over the state, Edwardsville was subjected to an abbreviated season, and facing line-ups that were not always filled. In that, on a number of occasions, some of their wrestlers did not have matches for long stretches. Therefore, coming into the season’s tournament had a different feel.

“We did a lot of [triangular duals],” Wagner explained regarding his season schedule, “and there were a lot of cases where the kids weren’t getting those multiple matches in a day. This was not the prep we were hoping for.

“Even here, at our regional,” Wagner continued, “we did not have a great number of matches. But next week, I expect our guys to wrestle three, four, five matches potentially. So, hopefully, we are preparing them to take a step in the right direction for that. We’ve been trying to simulate preparing for the potential of five matches and for our regional. We’ve been trying to simulate that at practice a little bit by doing the best we can by being really hard on the guys in regard to trying to make these practices equate to matches. I feel we have been headed in that right direction.”

Edwardsville would send eleven wrestlers to the championship finals, and three wrestlers into the consolation finals—no wrestler would place lower than fourth.

Zeke Rhodes would be the first Tiger crowned on the day at 120 pounds. He would win his semifinal bout by fall over Ratayia Bias of Quincy in 1:13, and, in the finals, he would defeat Belleville West’s Tyson Seibel by a 17-4 major decision.

At 126, senior Connor Surtin would follow with a title of his own with a 3-0 decision over Granite City’s Dylan Boyd. “Connor is having a good season,” Wagner commented, “so we’ll see what he brings moving forward.”

The next two weight classes would complete a four-sweep for Edwardsville. Dylan Gvillo (132) would take a 13-4 major decision win over Deontae Forest of Alton, and Jorden Johnson (138) advanced to the finals with a 13-0 major decision over Yaveion Freeman of Alton before winning by an injury default in the finals.

“Jordan Johnson,” Wagner said, “came out his freshman year, and he’s been working really-really hard. I thought, in his semifinal match, it was one of the best matches he’s wrestled so far this year as far as putting things together. He has been a pleasant surprise.”

Senior Drew Gvillo at 170, older brother to Dylan at 132, would be the Tigers final champion of the night. He would take a 9-4 decision over Alton’s Lawson Bruce.

“The two Gvillo brothers, Dylan and Drew,” Wagner explained, “bring their lunch pals to work every day and get down to work and work hard in their matches—I am not surprised they won. We just have a good solid base of kids, all of them, that make a difference.”

Placing second on the day were Olivia Coll (106), Jack Summers (113), Drew Landau (145), Drew Mink (152), Evan Holderer (195), and heavyweight Mason Taylor.

“Jack Summers took second at 113 pounds,” Wagner said, “but he has been coming along really well as a junior, and we are hoping he can surprise some people next week. Evan Holderer wrestled Thomas