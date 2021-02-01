Harper Claims Three All-Americans at NJCAA National Tournament

The NJCAA Nationals took place this past weekend in Council Bluffs, IA. Clackamas Junior College claimed its fourth consecutive NJCAA title, scoring 136.5 points with one champion Alex Ramirez at 157 lbs. Iowa Central finished in second with 127 points, and Northeast Oklahoma A&M finished in third place with 118 points. Illinois had three Junior Colleges send representatives to the Junior College National tournament. Harper Junior College, Triton Junior College, and Joliet Junior College.

While it was a lack luster performance by al l three Illinois Junior Colleges, of the three schools Harper performed the best placing 12th, with three place winners. Demarco Lee took 4th place at 197 lbs, Brenden Parks took 8th place at 157lbs, and Giovanni Jackson also took 8th place at 184 lbs. Demarco Lee made the semifinals at 197 lbs. where he lost to Massoma Endene (Iowa Lakes) by a score of 6-2. Lee appeared to injure his shoulder early in the first period during a scramble, and it was all Endene after that. Lee would defeat Khris Walton from Indian Hills by a score of 9-7 in the consolation semifinal, before falling to Zach Ferris from Cloud County 7-5 for 3rd place.

Both Brenden Parks 157 lbs. and Giovanni Jackson 184 lbs. made the quarterfinals in their respective weights, both lost and then went on to finish the tournament 3-3 to claim 8th place finishes. Elon Rodriguez from Triton Junior College also made the quarterfinals, but failed to place, falling one match short of the podium. The rest of the Illinois NJCAA qualifiers can be found below:

125

Brian Rea (Harper)

Zavien Stewart (Triton)

Luqman Masud (Joliet)

133

Tuvsin Zunnbayan (Harper)

Elon Rodriguez (Triton)

141

Martrece Smith (Harper)

Troy Mock (Triton)

Nick Minnito (Joliet)

149

Peyton Timmons (Harper)

Drake Campbell (Triton)

157

Brenden Parks (Harper) – 8th place

Luke Barron (Triton)

165

Aaron Taylor (Harper)

Alonzo Smiley (Triton)

Tony Pacetti (Joliet)

174

William Tucker (Triton)

184

Giovanni Jackson (Harper) – 8th place

Andrew Hesse (Joliet)

197

Demarco Lee (Harper) – 4th place

Sean Kelly (Triton)

HWT.

Jordan Williams (Harper)

Ronald Krewer (Triton)