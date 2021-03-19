Homegrown Illinois Wrestlers: Day 1 Recap

125

Dylan Ragusin, Michigan – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S.

Ragusin defeats Daniel Vega (SDSU) in the first round by a score of 13-10. Raguisn loses a back and forth match 10-8 to Camacho (NCST) in the 2nd round. He will wrestle Mastrogiovanni in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Noah Surtin, Missouri – a IHSA State Champion, from Edwardsville H.S.

Surtin loses 13-8 to Patrick Mckee (MINN) in a tough first round matchup. Surtin wins by fall over Tropea (RID) in the first round consolation bracket. He will wrestle Cardinale (WVU) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

133

Louis Hayes, Virginia – a IHSA State Champion, from Carl Sandburg H.S.

Hayes wins 5-2 over Boo Dryden (MINN) in the first round. Hayes beats 7 seed Lucas Byrd (ILL) 6-4, in overtime. Hayes finds himself in the quarter-final against Penn St. standout, and number 2 seed, Roman Bravo-Young.

Anthony Madrigal, Oklahoma – a two-time IHSA State Runner-Up, from Oak Park River Forest H.S.

Madrigal loses to Mario Guillen (OHIO) 4-2 in overtime. Madrigal loses to Allen (NAVY) in another overtime match 7-1. Two tough overtime losses for Madrigal and his season comes to an end.

Michael Mcgee, Arizona State – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Plainfield East H.S.

Mcgee beats Richie Koehler (RID) by a score of 13-4, in the first round. Mcgee gets caught by Chris Cannon (NW) in the second round and loses by fall in the 1st period. Mcgee will wrestle Dryden (MINN) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Jacob Rundell, Purdue – a IHSA State Champion, from Oak Park River Forest H.S.

Rundell loses to Cannon (NW) by a score of 10-1. Rundell defeats Koehler (RID) 7-4 in the 1st round of the consolation bracket. Rundell will wrestle Byrd (ILL) in the second round wrestlebacks.

Jared VanVleet, Air Force – a IHSA State Champion, from Stillman Valley H.S.

Vanvleet, gives up the early takedown and loses to Jarret Trombley (NCST) 3-2, in the first round. Vanvleet defeats Smith (UVU) 4-1 in the first round of the consolation bracket. VanVleet will wrestle Guillen (OHIO) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

141

Dylan Duncan, Illinois – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S.

Duncan wins by major decision, 13-2 over Lane Peters (ARMY) in the first round. Duncan loses to number 3 seed Sebastion Rivera (RUT) 10-4. Duncan will wrestle Lloren (FS) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Real Woods, Stanford – a three-time IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S.

Woods wins by a score of 6-3 over Grant Willits (ORST). Woods upsets 5 seed Don Demas (OU) 5-1 in overtime. Woods will wrestle the number 4 seed Wilson (NCST) in the quarters.

149

Anthony Cheloni, Northern Illinois – a IHSA place winner, from Marmion Academy

Cheloni loses to Jonathan Millner (APP) by a score of 7-3, in the first round. Cheloni beats Van Brill (RUT) 8-4, in the first round of the consolation bracket.

Austin O’Connor, North Carolina – a four-time IHSA State Champion, from St. Rita H.S.

O’Connor defeats Crooks (ASU) by a score of 12- 4, in the first round. O’Connor beats Parriott (PUR) by a score of 8-3. He will wrestle Millner (APP) in the quarterfinals.

PJ Ogunsanya, Army West Point – a IHSA place winner, from Oak Park River Forest H.S.

Ogunsanya loses a heartbreaker to Parco (FS) 7-5 in overtime. Ogunsanya defeats Hunsaker (UVU) 5-3. He will wrestle Parriott (PUR) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Yahya Thomas, Northwestern – a IHSA place winner, from Mt. Carmel H.S.

Thomas upsets 8 seed Abas (STAN) by a score of 6-2 to start his tournament. Thomas upsets 9 seed Lamer (POLY), by a score of 10-4. Two big wins for Thomas, and he will face number 1 seed Sasso (OSU) in the quarters.

157

Kendall Coleman, Purdue – a three-time IHSA place winner, from Mt. Carmel H.S.

Coleman defeats Palumbo (SH) by major decision 15-5, in the first round. Coleman injury defaults to Franek (NDSU). He should wrestle Jacques (MIZZ) in the 2nd round of the consolation bracket, but we will wait and see if he can continue.

Markus Hartman, Army West Point – a IHSA State Champion, from Barrington H.S.

Hartman, loses 16-2 to the number 3 seed Carr (ISU), in the first round. Hartman defeats Heller (HOF) 8-4. He will wrestle Willits (ORST) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Holden Heller, Hofstra – a IHSA State place winner, from Deerfield H.S.

Heller loses to Lewan (MICH) 3-1 in the first round. Heller loses to Hartman (ARMY) 8-4, and he is out of the tournament.

Will Lewan, Michigan – a IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S.

Lewan defeats Heller (HOF) by a score 3-1 in overtime. Lewan loses to the 3 seed Carr (ISU) in the 2nd round 10-2. Lewan will wrestle McClure (UNC) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

165

Dan Braunagel, Illinois – A two-time IHSA State Champion, from Althoff Catholic H.S.

Braunagel loses to Olejnik (NIU) 6-1, in the first round. Braunagel loses to fellow Illinois alumni Ferrante (NU) by a score of 11-5, and his season comes to an end.

Alex Cramer, Central Michigan – a IHSA State Champion, from Grayslake H.S.

Received an at-large bid, but will not participate due to injury.

David Ferrante, Northwestern A two-time IHSA State Champion, from Huntley H.S.

Ferrante loses to 2 seed Valencia (ASU), by a score of 14-4. Ferrante beats Braunagel 11-5 in the consolation first round. Ferrante will face Bullard (NCST) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Jake Keating, Virginia – IHSA State place winner, from Naperville Central H.S.

Keating loses to Hall (WVU) by a score of 14-4, in the first round. Keating loses to Mosley (GW) 9-7 and his tournament is done.

Jake Tucker, Michigan State – A IHSA State Champion, from Mt. Carmel H.S.

Tucker loses to Griffith (STAN) in the first round, 7-5. Tucker beats Sparks (MINN) 5-2. Tucker will wrestle Wittlake (OKST) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

174

Donnell Washington, Indiana – IHSAA Runner-Up, IHSA place winner from Portage H.S.

Washington beats Allar (MINN) 4-3 in the first round. Washington loses to 8 seed Bullard (NCST) in the 2nd round, 6-4. Washington will wrestle Turley (RUT) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

184

Zach Braunagel, Illinois – A two-time IHSA State Champion, from Althoff Catholic H.S.

Braunagel loses to Hopkins (CAMP) in the first round, 7-6. In the consolation first round Braungael defeats Harvey (Pitt) 5-2. He will wrestle Key (Navy) in the second round of the consolation wrestleback.

Devin Kane, North Carolina – a two-time Georgia State Champion, from Cambridge H.S.

Kane loses to Geer (OKST) 10-0 in the first round. Kane defeats Brown (ARMY) 8-5 in the first round consolation wrestleback. Kane will wrestle Brands (IOWA) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

197

Cameron Caffey, Michigan State – A IHSA State Champion, from Carbondale H.S. Caffey

Caffey defeats McLaughlin (DREX) by a score of 14-6, in the first round. Caffey loses to Woodley (OU) 4-3 in the 2nd round. He will face Smith (CSU) in the 2nd round of the consolation bracket.

Kordell Norfleet, Arizona State – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Marian Catholic H.S.

Norfleet beats Rogers (HOF) 12-3 in the first round. Norfleet defeats Penola (PUR) 8-4 in the 2nd round. He will square off against Bonaccorsi (PITT) in the quarters.

Eric Schultz, Nebraska – A IHSA State Champion, from Tinley Park, H.S.

Schultz gets pinned by Pentz (NDSU) in the biggest upset of round one. Schultz beats Koser (NAVY) 4-2. He will wrestle Jakobsen (LEH) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Nick Stemmet, Stanford – a IHSA State Champion, from Yorkville H.S.

Stemmet loses to Bonaccorsi (PITT) 15-2, in the first round. Stemmet loses to Kober (CAMP) by a score of 12-7. He is done for the weekend.

Jacob Warner, Iowa – A three-time IHSA State Champion, from Washington H.S

Warner goes down 6-0 in the 1st period to battle back and beat Reenan (NCST) in overtime 9-7. Warner beats the 12 seed, Davison (NW) 3-0, in the second round. Warner will wrestle 4 seed Ferrari (OKST) in the quarterfinals.

285

Tony Cassioppi, Iowa – A two-time Illinois State Champion, from Hononegah H.S.

Cassiopi defeats Knighton-Ward (HOF) by a score of 9-1, in the first round. Cassioppi defeats Ornoff (OSU) 11-0. Cassioppi will face 4 seed Schultz (ASU) in the quarters.

Luke Luffman, Illinois – A three-time State Champion, from Urbana H.S

Luffman gets pinned by Hendrickson (AF) in the first round. Luffman defeats Ghadiali (CAMP) 7-2 in the consolation first round. Luffman will wrestle Isley (UNI) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Nathan Traxler, Stanford – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Marmion Academy

Traxler loses to Wood (LEH) 6-1, in the first round. Traxler wins by technical fall over Birchmeier (NAVY). He will wrestle Wilson (NCST) in the second round of the consolation bracket.