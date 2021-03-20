Homegrown Illinois Wrestlers: Day 2 Recap

125

Dylan Ragusin, Michigan – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S.

Ragusin defeats Daniel Vega (SDSU) in the first round by a score of 13-10. Raguisn loses a back and forth match 10-8 to Camacho (NCST) in the 2nd round. He will wrestle Mastrogiovanni (OKST) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Ragusin loses to Mastrogiovanni (OKST) 5-0. His tournament comes to an end. Great run by the true freshman in his first NCAA tournament.

Noah Surtin, Missouri – a IHSA State Champion, from Edwardsville H.S.

Surtin loses 13-8 to Patrick Mckee (MINN) in a tough first round matchup. Surtin wins by fall over Tropea (RID) in the first round consolation bracket. He will wrestle Cardinale (WVU) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Surtin loses to Cardinale by a score of 9-4. His tournament comes to an end. Solid performance for Surtin, he will be back.

133

Louis Hayes, Virginia – a IHSA State Champion, from Carl Sandburg H.S.

Hayes wins 5-2 over Boo Dryden (MINN) in the first round. Hayes beats 7 seed Lucas Byrd (ILL) 6-4, in overtime. Hayes finds himself in the quarter-final against Penn St. standout, and number 2 seed, Roman Bravo-Young.

Day 2 – Hayes loses to Bravo-Young in the quarterfinals 4-1. Then, pins Rich (CSUB) in the blood round , to become an All-American. Next, Hayes loses to McGee by a score of 8-4. He wil wrestle for 7th place.

Michael Mcgee, Arizona State – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Plainfield East H.S.

Mcgee beats Richie Koehler (RID) by a score of 13-4, in the first round. Mcgee gets caught by Chris Cannon (NW) in the second round and loses by fall in the 1st period. Mcgee will wrestle Dryden (MINN) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Mcgee dominates Dryden (MINN) by a score of 16-3. Mcgee, beats Hines (LEH) next by a score of 15-7. Next he beats Schmitt (MIZZ) 10-6, in the blood round, and defeats Hayes (UVA) 8-4. He wrestles DeSanto (IOWA) in the semifinal wrestleback tomorrow.

Jacob Rundell, Purdue – a IHSA State Champion, from Oak Park River Forest H.S.

Rundell loses to Cannon (NW) by a score of 10-1. Rundell defeats Koehler (RID) 7-4 in the 1st round of the consolation bracket. Rundell will wrestle Byrd (ILL) in the second round wrestlebacks.

Day 2 – Rundell loses to Byrd (ILL) by a score of 12-3, and his tournament is over. Great tournament for the true freshman.

Jared VanVleet, Air Force – a IHSA State Champion, from Stillman Valley H.S.

VanVleet, gives up the early takedown and loses to Jarret Trombley (NCST) 3-2, in the first round. Vanvleet defeats Smith (UVU) 4-1 in the first round of the consolation bracket. VanVleet will wrestle Guillen (OHIO) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – VanVleet defeats Guillen (OHIO) by a score of 4-3. Vanvleet falls to Price (SDSU) by a score of 8-4, and his season comes to an end. VanVleet goes 2-2 in his first NCAA tournament, Stillman Valley H.S. should be proud.

141

Dylan Duncan, Illinois – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S.

Duncan wins by major decision, 13-2 over Lane Peters (ARMY) in the first round. Duncan loses to number 3 seed Sebastion Rivera (RUT) 10-4. Duncan will wrestle Lloren (FS) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Duncan beats Lloren (FS) 4-1. Duncan defeats Willits (ORST) 3-2. Then beats Simon (CMU) in the blood round, to become an All-American. Then beats Carlson (NDSU) 3-2 the following round. Duncan will wrestle Rivera (RUT) in the consolation semifinal tomorrow.

Real Woods, Stanford – a three-time IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S.

Woods wins by a score of 6-3 over Grant Willits (ORST). Woods upsets 5 seed Don Demas (OU) 5-1 in overtime. Woods will wrestle the number 4 seed Wilson (NCST) in the quarters.

Day 2 – Woods loses to Wilson (NCST) 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Woods will wrestle Carlson (SDSU) in the blood round. Woods loses Carlson (SDSU) and his season comes to an end, 1 match short of becoming an All-American.

149

Anthony Cheloni, Northern Illinois – a IHSA place winner, from Marmion Academy

Cheloni loses to Jonathan Millner (APP) by a score of 7-3, in the first round. Cheloni beats Van Brill (RUT) 8-4, in the first round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 -Cheloni loses Lamer (POLY) 3-2. Cheloni goes 1-2 at the 2021 NCAAs. Good showing by Cheloni, he will be back at the NCAAs.

Austin O’Connor, North Carolina – a four-time IHSA State Champion, from St. Rita H.S.

O’Connor defeats Crooks (ASU) by a score of 12- 4, in the first round. O’Connor beats Parriott (PUR) by a score of 8-3. He will wrestle Millner (APP) in the quarterfinals.

Day 2 – O’Connor beats Millner (APP) 5-2. He will wrestle Mauller (MIZZ) in the semifinals. O’Connor beats Mauller (MIZZ) in the first tiebreaker and wins 2-1. He will wrestle in the finals tomorrow night against Sammy Sasso (OSU).

PJ Ogunsanya, Army West Point – a IHSA place winner, from Oak Park River Forest H.S.

Ogunsanya loses a heartbreaker to Parco (FS) 7-5 in overtime. Ogunsanya defeats Hunsaker (UVU) 5-3. He will wrestle Parriott (PUR) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 -Ogunsanya pins Parriott (PUR) to start his day. Then he loses to Abas (STAN) by ascore of 9-2.

Yahya Thomas, Northwestern – a IHSA place winner, from Mt. Carmel H.S.

Thomas upsets 8 seed Abas (STAN) by a score of 6-2 to start his tournament. Thomas upsets 9 seed Lamer (POLY), by a score of 10-4. Two big wins for Thomas, and he will face number 1 seed Sasso (OSU) in the quarters.

Day 2 – Thomas loses to Sasso (OSU) by a score of 8-3 in the quarterfinals. In the consolation bracket, Thomas beats Moore (OU) 3-1, then he defeats Abas (STAN) by a score 7-1. He will wrestle Mauller (MIZZ) in the consolation bracket of the semifinal tomorrow.

157

Kendall Coleman, Purdue – a three-time IHSA place winner, from Mt. Carmel H.S.

Coleman defeats Palumbo (SH) by major decision 15-5, in the first round. Coleman injury defaults to Franek (NDSU). He should wrestle Jacques (MIZZ) in the 2nd round of the consolation bracket, but we will wait and see if he can continue.

Day 2 – Coleman injury defaults out of the tournament. Terrible end, to a great season by Coleman.

Markus Hartman, Army West Point – a IHSA State Champion, from Barrington H.S.

Hartman, loses 16-2 to the number 3 seed Carr (ISU), in the first round. Hartman defeats Heller (HOF) 8-4. He will wrestle Willits (ORST) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Hartman loses to Willits (ORST) by a score of 13-2. His tournament is over, Hartman battles through injury this season to make the NCAAs.

Will Lewan, Michigan – a IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S.

Lewan defeats Heller (HOF) by a score 3-1 in overtime. Lewan loses to the 3 seed Carr (ISU) in the 2nd round 10-2. Lewan will wrestle McClure (UNC) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Lewan beats McClure (UNC) by a score of 9-2. Then he loses to Teemer (ASU) 4-2 in overtime. Lewan goes 2-2 at NCAAs, losing in the blood round. He will be back in the lineup next season for Michigan.

165

David Ferrante, Northwestern A two-time IHSA State Champion, from Huntley H.S.

Ferrante loses to 2 seed Valencia (ASU), by a score of 14-4. Ferrante beats Braunagel 11-5 in the consolation first round. Ferrante will face Bullard (NCST) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Ferrante loses to Bullard (NCST) by a score 9-1. His season comes to an end, great performance by the true freshman. He returns to Northwestern, next season.

Jake Tucker, Michigan State – A IHSA State Champion, from Mt. Carmel H.S.

Tucker loses to Griffith (STAN) in the first round, 7-5. Tucker beats Sparks (MINN) 5-2. Tucker will wrestle Wittlake (OKST) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Tucker loses to Wittlake (OKST) by a score of 10-2. His tournament comes to an end.

174

Donnell Washington, Indiana – IHSAA Runner-Up, IHSA place winner from Portage H.S.

Washington beats Allar (MINN) 4-3 in the first round. Washington loses to 8 seed Bullard (NCST) in the 2nd round, 6-4. Washington will wrestle Turley (RUT) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Washington gets tech-falled by Turley (RUT) and his 1st NCAA tournament comes to an end.

184

Zach Braunagel, Illinois – A two-time IHSA State Champion, from Althoff Catholic H.S.

Braunagel loses to Hopkins (CAMP) in the first round, 7-6. In the consolation first round Braungael defeats Harvey (Pitt) 5-2. He will wrestle Key (Navy) in the second round of the consolation wrestleback.

Day 2 – Braunagel loses to Key (NAVY) by a score of 10-3, his season is over.

Devin Kane, North Carolina – a two-time Georgia State Champion, from Cambridge H.S.

Kane loses to Geer (OKST) 10-0 in the first round. Kane defeats Brown (ARMY) 8-5 in the first round consolation wrestleback. Kane will wrestle Brands (IOWA) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Kane defeats Brands (IOWA) by a score of 15-4. Next, Kane beats Key (NAVY) in a tight 11-10 match. Then he gets pinned by Wilson (NIU) in the blood round. Great tournament for Kane, who falls one match short of being an All-American.

197

Cameron Caffey, Michigan State – A IHSA State Champion, from Carbondale H.S. Caffey

Caffey defeats McLaughlin (DREX) by a score of 14-6, in the first round. Caffey loses to Woodley (OU) 4-3 in the 2nd round. He will face Smith (CSU) in the 2nd round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Caffey pins Smith (CSU) and pins Pentz (NDSU), before losing to Warner by a score of 4-1 in the blood round. Great performance from Caffey.

Kordell Norfleet, Arizona State – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Marian Catholic H.S.

Norfleet beats Rogers (HOF) 12-3 in the first round. Norfleet defeats Penola (PUR) 8-4 in the 2nd round. He will square off against Bonaccorsi (PITT) in the quarters.

Day 2 – Norfleet loses to Bonaccorsi (PITT) by a score of 4-1. Next, he loses to Elam (MIZZ) by a score of 9-1. Tough day for Norfleet, he will return to the Sun Devils lineup next season.

Eric Schultz, Nebraska – A IHSA State Champion, from Tinley Park, H.S.

Schultz gets pinned by Pentz (NDSU) in the biggest upset of round one. Schultz beats Koser (NAVY) 4-2. He will wrestle Jakobsen (LEH) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Schultz beats Jakobsen (LEH) 10-2, then loses to Elam (MIZZ) by a score of 12-3. Disappointing finish for the number 2 seed.

Jacob Warner, Iowa – A three-time IHSA State Champion, from Washington H.S

Warner goes down 6-0 in the 1st period to battle back and beat Reenan (NCST) in overtime 9-7. Warner beats the 12 seed, Davison (NW) 3-0, in the second round. Warner will wrestle 4 seed Ferrari (OKST) in the quarterfinals.

Day 2 – Warner loses to freshman phenom Ferrari (OKST) 3-2. Warner falls to the consolation bracket where he beats Caffey (MSU) 4-1, and Buchanan (WYO) by a score of 6-2. He wrestles Woodley (OU) tomorrow in the semifinal wrestleback to go for third.

285

Tony Cassioppi, Iowa – A two-time Illinois State Champion, from Hononegah H.S.

Cassiopi defeats Knighton-Ward (HOF) by a score of 9-1, in the first round. Cassioppi defeats Ornoff (OSU) 11-0. Cassioppi will face 4 seed Schultz (ASU) in the quarters.

Day 2 – Cassioppi defeats Shultz by a score of 4-1. Then loses to number 1 seed Streveson (MINN) 16-6. In the consolation bracket Cassioppi will wrestle Hilger (WIS) to go for third place.

Luke Luffman, Illinois – A three-time State Champion, from Urbana H.S

Luffman gets pinned by Hendrickson (AF) in the first round. Luffman defeats Ghadiali (CAMP) 7-2 in the consolation first round. Luffman will wrestle Isley (UNI) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Luffman loses to Isley (UNI) by a score of 7-5, and his tournament comes to a close. He will return to the Illini next year.

Nathan Traxler, Stanford – a two-time IHSA State Champion, from Marmion Academy

Traxler loses to Wood (LEH) 6-1, in the first round. Traxler wins by technical fall over Birchmeier (NAVY). He will wrestle Wilson (NCST) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Day 2 – Traxler pinned Wilson (NCST) in 1:18. Next, he beat Isley (UNI) by a score of 10-0, before getting pinned by Schultz (ASU) in the blood round. His tournament comes to an end.