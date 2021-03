The 2021 NCAA Championships brackets were released yesterday via the 2021 NCAA wrestling championship selection show.

The tournament will take place at the Enterprise Center in Saint Louis, Mo. March 18-20.

The Sessions are as followed..

Thursday, March 18 Session 1 –

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Session 2 – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, March 19 Session 3 –

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Session 4 – 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20 Session 5 – 10 a.m.

5:35 p.m. Session 6 – 6 p.m. BRACKETS AVAILABLE HERE

2021_ncaa_d1_brackets