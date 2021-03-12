Live Coverage to the NCAA DIVISION II WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

St. Louis will host the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships yet again, Friday and Saturday (March 12-13) at the America’s Center Convention Complex. Below is the session schedule and link to the NCAA live stream set up for all six mats.

CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE (CST)

*A live stream of all three sessions will be available here

ncaa.com/sports/wrestling/d2.

Friday, March 12

Session 1 – Noon

Saturday, March 13

Session 2 – Noon

Session 3 – 7 p.m.

The event is hosted by Lindenwood University, Maryville University, McKendree University, and the St. Louis Sports Commission. The Division II Wrestling Championships will return to St. Louis in 2022 and will be held at Chaifetz Arena.