National Champion Yelena Makoyed ready for Olympic Trials

Yelena Makoyed just won the 2021 National Cliff Keen Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships (NCWWC) at 170 lbs. for North Central College in the program’s second year in existence. A phenomenal accomplishment, but Makoyed wasn’t really surprised that she won Nationals. “I knew I was going to win. There is always that doubt before the match, but it was kind of like this is the least of my worries. I just got to win Nationals, and then the next thing is the Olympic Trials.”

Yelena Makoyed just won the 2021 National Cliff Keen Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships (NCWWC) at 170 lbs. for North Central College in the program’s second year in existence. A phenomenal accomplishment, but Makoyed wasn’t really surprised that she won Nationals. “I knew I was going to win. There is always that doubt before the match, but it was kind of like this is the least of my worries. I just got to win Nationals, and then the next thing is the Olympic Trials.”

The recently crowned 170 lbs. Women’s National Champion has her eyes set on a bigger prize, qualifying for the Olympics at 76 kg (167 lbs). The United States Olympic Team Trials take place this weekend April 2-3 in Fort Worth, TX. Makoyed will be the #5 seed in the 14-women bracket. If she can win the challenge bracket, 5-time World Champion Adeline Gray awaits her in the best of 3 final. Defeating Gray, will be no easy task, but Yelena is straight forward when discussing her wrestling goals, she understands the progression. “I would like to pursue wrestling for a really long time, and start making a living off it.” She continues to chronicle how she sees her career progressing, “I want to do well at the Olympic Trials, I want to wrestle at the Olympics, that is the goal for now. For this year. Then in the future I want to win the Olympics.” Lofty Goals for the NCC Sophomore, but Head Coach Joe Norton believes her goals are all attainable.

The recently crowned 170 lbs. Women’s National Champion has her eyes set on a bigger prize, qualifying for the Olympics at 76 kg (167 lbs). The United States Olympic Team Trials take place this weekend April 2-3 in Fort Worth, TX. Makoyed will be the #5 seed in the 14-women bracket. If she can win the challenge bracket, 5-time World Champion Adeline Gray awaits her in the best of 3 final. Defeating Gray, will be no easy task, but Yelena is straight forward when discussing her wrestling goals, she understands the progression. “I would like to pursue wrestling for a really long time, and start making a living off it.” She continues to chronicle how she sees her career progressing, “I want to do well at the Olympic Trials, I want to wrestle at the Olympics, that is the goal for now. For this year. Then in the future I want to win the Olympics.” Lofty Goals for the NCC Sophomore, but Head Coach Joe Norton believes her goals are all attainable.

“Yelena is just super-gifted athletically, she was born in Moscow, she has some russian blood in her, so it’s not even fair sometimes. She is an extremely strong, and athletic girl for that weight class. She does things that 170 lbs. women just don’t do.” He continues, “When you pair her extreme athleticism with a tremendous work ethic, she is going to get really good results, all I have to do is point her in the right direction.” Coach Norton feels Makoyed has all the ingredients to make a World or Olympic team. “Yelena was runner-up at Junior World Team Trials, to a girl that she beat the next day, she’ll make a Junior World Team.” This weekend Makoyed will get to see where she ranks amongst the Senior Level Women, but Coach Norton feels she is prepared.

“Yelena is just super-gifted athletically, she was born in Moscow, she has some russian blood in her, so it’s not even fair sometimes. She is an extremely strong, and athletic girl for that weight class. She does things that 170 lbs. women just don’t do.” He continues, “When you pair her extreme athleticism with a tremendous work ethic, she is going to get really good results, all I have to do is point her in the right direction.” Coach Norton feels Makoyed has all the ingredients to make a World or Olympic team. “Yelena was runner-up at Junior World Team Trials, to a girl that she beat the next day, she’ll make a Junior World Team.” This weekend Makoyed will get to see where she ranks amongst the Senior Level Women, but Coach Norton feels she is prepared.