Illinois Wrestlers to Compete at Last Chance Qualifier

This weekend top wrestlers from across the country will attempt to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Trials at the Last Chance Qualifier, being held in Fort Worth, Texas. Some of the best Senior level talent will compete at their respective weight classes for the final 2 remaining spots in the Olympic Trials bracket. Illinois has a handful of homegrown athletes that will be competing, take a look at our young stars hoping to make an Olympic Team.
FREESTYLE
57 kg – Zane Richards, Titan Mercury Wrestling Club (TMWC) (IL)
57 kg – Michael Tortorice (IL)
57 kg – Matthew Ramos, Gopher Wrestling Club – RTC (IL)
65 kg – Devin Tortorice, Warhawk Wrestling Club (IL)
86 kg – Cameron Caffey (IL)
86 kg – Donnell Washington, Indiana RTC (IN)
86 kg – CJ Brucki, New Jersey RTC (IL)
WOMEN’S FREESTYLE
68 kg – Kennedy Blades, Sunkids Wrestling Club (IL)
GRECO-ROMAN
60 kg – Gabriel Townsell, Little Huskies Wrestling Club (IL)
60 kg – Jabari Moody (IL)
60 kg – Travis Rice, Illinois Regional Training Center/Illini WC (IL)
77 kg – Duncan Nelson (IL)
87 kg – Cameron Caffey (IL)
130 kg – Tanner Farmer, New York Athletic Club (IL)
130 kg – Thomas Helton, Southern Illinois Training Center (IL)