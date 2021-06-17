Carl Sandburg Advances All 14 Wrestlers to Claim Regional Title

Lawn Community, and, in the finals, he fought through and won a tightly contested 2-1 decision over Mt. Carmel’s Eddie Enright.

Following Hayes, Matthew Parker would take to the mat and win by fall over Brandon Weber of Marist. This was Parker’s second fall on the day, the first came in 00:23 during his semifinal match against Stagg’s Yusuf Ahmed. “Parker winning as a senior was great. I am just happy for all of these seniors getting one last shot.”

At 138, Brant Kirby, coming in with a 9-6 record, would be a nice surprise for Sandburg as he claimed an individual championship of his own. His journey over the past four years, and his determination to make the most of his opportunities, was rewarded this past Sunday.

“Kirby has been great,” Polz said. The only way to get into our lineup this season was to weigh-in at 145 pounds and bump to 152 for most of the season. Finally, when a spot opened up for him at 138 pounds, he was able to win the tournament as a kid who wasn’t able to make our lineup until his senior year. He ended up catching the kid in the finals on his back and taking advantage of that. Him winning a title, that was pretty special. His performance was definitely one of the biggest positives for us from thisweekend.”

In the 145-pound championship match, Elliot Cook needed overtime against Andrew Dado of Marist with a 2-1 decision in the first tiebreaker.

Zach Bateman at 160-pounds was another great story for Sandburg. “He was in our line-up at 182 pounds and he is a kid who is always willing to do what is best for the team. All of our kids are willing to do for the team, but him more than most—he’ll go wherever we feel is best for the team. He could have been at 170, but he decided someone was going to have to move for the team and he decided to do it. In the end, he took advantage of it.” He won his title with a 6-2 decision over Tommy Boland of Marist.

Sandburg’s final champion would come at 220 pounds. Mike Rydell would win by fall in his semifinal match in 00:19 over Argo’s Bryan DeSantiago. And, in his title bout, he would claim a 6-2 decision over Marist’s Luke Liberatore.

Taking runner-up honors were Bobby Skrocki (106), Tyler Milani (132), Moe Alamawi (170), Max Pitura (182), and Yazen Arafeh (285).

“Tyler Milone was a state qualifier last year,” Polz said. “I know he expected a little bit more of himself, but he has two more weeks here. He has been in our line-up the past few years, and he is looking to finish his season on a high note.”

Another wrestler who has made the most of the season is Alamawi. “Here is another example of a kid who was only a starter as a junior and a full season would have helped him develop. But he made the most of the twelve duals and got the most out of them.”

Taking third was Kasey Kolke (113), and Hamza Hasan (195). “Hasan is a first-year starter who has come a long way,” Polz explained. “I would have liked to see him get forty matches and see what would come of his progress and where he’d be. But he only had one loss coming into this tournament and took third—all positives.”

Rounding out the medalists was sixth-place finisher Farris Askar at 152 pounds.

In looking at what the team needs to focus on heading into the Sectional this weekend, Polz only wanted to focus on the positives. However, he did acknowledge that each wrestler is on his own individual journey this season, and with that journey there may be different expectations. But, in each journey, he has seen the team come together, and that is always special in any program.

“I think everyone has a little bit of a different purpose right now,” Polz explained. “Our younger guys are trying to get matches and trying to get experience, and our seniors are trying to give themselves just one final shot. There are two different goals, really. Normally, we are all on the same page, but with this season it is a little different. These seniors haven’t been in school—they graduated—and they are sticking it out to get one last shot, but it’s cool because the team is molding together. Even with the two different goals, the ones trying to get experience and matches mixed with seniors trying to get a last chance, they are taking it upon themselves to teach the kids what they have learned over the years and how these types of tournaments work with warm-ups. So, seeing them come together with a common goal has been gratifying.”