Illinois Stars Set to Compete at Olympic Trials

The Olympic Trials are finally here, after 5 years of waiting, we are about to find out who makes the 2021 United States Olympic Wrestling Team. Twelve men and six women will wrestle to decide who will represent The United States at the 2021 Olympic Gamesin Tokyo. The Men’s Greco-Roman Team will be contested at 6 weight classes: 60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg, 130kg. The Men’s Freestyle Team will be contested at 6 weight classes: 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125kg. The Women’s Freestyle Team will be contested at 6 weight classes: 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg, 76kg. Let’s take a look at what participants will be competing at the 2021 Olympic trials with ties to Illinois.

Men’s Greco-Roman

60kg Max Nowry – Receives the #3 seed, he will have a bye first round. Then he will face #6 seed Sam Jones in the second round.

60kg Travis Rice – Receives the #7 seed, he will have a bye first round. Then he will face #2 seed Ryan Mango in the second round.

67kg Ellis Coleman – Receives the #1 seed, he will have a first round bye then he will wrestle the winner of #9 Nutter and #8 Omania.

67kg Raymond Bunker – Receives the #2 seed, he will have a bye first round then wrestle the winner of #7 Baker and #10 Hooker.

67kg Nolan Baker – Receives the #7 seed, he will face #10 seed Michael Hooker in the first round.

67kg Colton Ratsche – Receives the #12 seed, he will face #5 seed Calvin Germinaro in the first round.

87kg Joseph Rau – Sits in the Championship final. He will await the winner of the challenge bracket and wrestle a best of 3 series for the Olympic spot.

130kg Tanner Farmer – Receives the #6 seed, he will face #3 seed Jacob Mitchell first round.

130kg Thomas Helton – Receives the #8 seed, he will face #1 seed Adam Coon in the first round.

130kg West Cathcart – Receives the #5 seed, he will face #4 seed Toby Erickson in the first round.

Men’s Freestyle

57kg Zane Richards – Receives the #9 seed, he will face #10 seed Zach Sanders in the first round.

86kg Nate Jackson – Receives the #7 seed, he will face #10 seed Aaron Brooks in the first round.

86kg Sammy Brooks – Receives the #8 seed, he will face #9 seed Brett Pfarr in the first round.

Women’s Freestyle

50kg Erin Golston – Receives the #5 seed, she will wrestle #12 seed Angelina Gomez in the first round.

62kg Ali Ragan – Receives the #2 seed, she receives a bye in the first round. Then will wrestle the winner of #7 Kemp and #10 Louvie.

68kg Kennedy Blades – Receives the #3 seed, she receives a bye in the first round and will wrestle # Nahiela Magee in the 2nd round.

76kg Yelena Makoyed – Receives the #5 seed, she will wrestle #12 seed Jackie Cataline in the first round.