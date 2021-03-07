Schultz going for Title, Illinois Wrestlers Battle Through B1Gs

The first three sessions of the Big Ten Championships are complete, the finals are set, Eric Schultz is the only Illinois high school wrestler in the finals, he will contend for the title at 197 lbs. The other wrestlers still have a lot to wrestle for as they seek their bid to the 2021 NCAA Division I National Championship.Wrestlers who went 0-2 or 1-2 on the first day find themselves in a consolation bracket for 9th place, which is particularly important because the 9th place finish is eligible to receive an at-large bid to NCAAs in eligible weight classes: 125,133,141,157,165,174,184. Let’s take a look at where our Illinois wrestlers stand after 3 grueling sessions.

125 lbs.

Dylan Ragusin, Michigan Ragusin won in the first round 4-2 over DeAugustino (NU), then got teched by Spencer Lee in the quarter-finals. In the wrestlebacks he had an OT victory over Cardani (ILL), followed by an OT loss to Howard (PSU). Ragusin defeated Mckee (MINN) 9-8 to take 7th place. Ragusin, qualified for NCAAs as there are 8 spots allocated at 125 lbs.

Justin Cardani, Illinois Cardani lost two tough matches, 2-0 to Schroder (PUR), followed by an OT loss to Ragusin. Cardani found himself in the consolation 9th place bracket where he defeated Spence (MD) 11-0, before losing to Barnett (WIS) 12-2. His tournament is over.

133 lbs.

Jacob Rundell, Purdue Rundell won his first round match 3-2. He lost in the quarters to Bravo-Young (PSU). Then received a medical forfeit victory over Decatur (OSU), and followed that with a 6-1 win over Hamdan (MSU). Rundell lost the consolation semi-final 8-0 to Byrd (ILL) and will wrestle for 5th place. Rundell has already qualified for NCAAs as there are 8 spots allocated at 133 lbs.

141 lbs.

Dylan Duncan, Illinois Duncan beat Santos (MSU) 8-0 in the first round, then lost to Red (NEB) 12-3. In the consolation bracket he beat Polanco 8-0. Then lost to Filius (PUR) 11-7. Duncan defeated Mattin (MICH) 6-2 to take 7th place. Duncan qualified for NCAAs as there are 8 spots allocated at 141 lbs.

149 lbs.

Yahya Thomas, Northwestern Thomas beat Kanzler (ILL) first round, then lost a double-overtime thriller to Storr (MICH). In the wrestlebacks he beat Bartlett (PSU) in another OT match, then lost a close decision to Rooks (IU) 3-2. Thomas lost in the first tiebreaker to Parriott (PUR) 2-1, he finishes in 8th place.

Christian Kanzler, Illinois Kanzler lost a decision to Thomas (NU) 8-2. Then lost to Scharenbrock (WIS) 10-5. With only 7 automatic bids, there is no at-large bid at this weight, therefore no consolation 9th place bracket and Kanzler’s tournament is over.

157 lbs.

Kendall Coleman, Purdue Coleman won in the first round 12-3 over Baughman (IU), and won in the quarter-finals 3-2 over Berge (PSU). In the semi-finals he was defeated 14-1 by Deakin (NU). In the wrestlebacks he lost to Saldate (MSU) 3-1, and will wrestle for 5th place. Coleman has already qualified for NCAAs as there are 8 spots allocated at 157 lbs.

Will Lewan, Michigan Lewan won in the first round 6-1 over Doetsch (MD) then lost in the quarter-finals 8-3 to Brayton Lee (MINN). In the wrestlebacks he beat Mologousis (ILL) 3-2, before medical forfeiting to Saldate (MSU). Lewan forfeits his 7th place match and will place 8th. He has qualified for NCAAs as there are 8 spots allocated at 157 lbs.

John Mologousis, Illinois Mologousis lost in the first round to Berge (PSU) 13-4, then teched falled Baughman (IU) before falling to Lewan (MICH) 3-2. Mologousis found himself in the consolation bracket where he fell to Baugman (IU) 3-2. His tournament is over.

165 lbs.

Dan Braunagel, Illinois Braunagel lost to Robb (NEB) 9-5 in the quarter-finals. Then was pinned by Tucker (MSU). In the consolation bracket for the 9th place, he battled hard defeating Donner (RUT) 6-1, and South (IU) 6-3 to place 9th, and gain a berth to the NCAA tournament.

Jake Tucker, Michigan State Tucker lost in the first round to Nijenhuis (PUR) 3-2. In the wrestlebacks he defeated Braunagel (ILL) by fall, and Ferrante (NU) 14-4, before getting pinned by Amine (MICH). He will wrestle for 5th place, and has qualified for NCAAs as there are 8 spots allocated at 165 lbs.

David Ferrante, Northwestern Ferrante lost in the first round to Sparks (MINN) 8-4. In the wrestlebacks he defeated Donner (RUT) 7-6, and Spadafora (MD) 15-6, before losing to Tucker (MSU) 14-4. Ferrante defeated Lee (PSU) 10-6 to take 7th place, and has qualified for NCAAs as there are 8 spots allocated at 165 lbs.

174 lbs.

Donnell Washington, Indiana Washington won in the first round by fall over Soehnlen (PUR), then lost to Massa (MICH) 9-3 in the quarter-finals. In the wrestle-backs he beat Shannon (ILL) 2-1 and Hughes (MSU) 10-7 before losing to Labriola (NEB) 8-4. He will wrestle for 5th place and has qualified for NCAAs as there are 8 spots allocated at 174 lbs.

DJ Shannon, Illinois Shannon lost in the first round 4-1 to Romero (OSU). Then defeated Spadafora (MD) 3-2, before losing to Washington (IU) 2-1. In the consolation bracket for 9th place, Shannon lost to Soehnlen (PUR) 2-0. His tournament is over.

184 lbs.

Zach Braunagel, Illinois Braunagel lost to Brands (Iowa) first round 7-6, and then lost to Lyon (PUR) in OT 7-5. In the consolation bracket for 9th he defeated Halvorsen (NU) 10-1 and Jordan (OSU) 5-4 to take 9th place. Braunagel comes back after a disappointing first day to punch his ticket to NCAAs.

Jon Halvorsen, Northwestern Halvorsen lost in the first round to Webster (10-0). Then lost to Bullock (MICH) 12-3. In the consolation bracket for 9th place he fell to Braunagel (ILL) 10-1. His tournament is over.

197 lbs.

Eric Schultz, Nebraska Schultz defeated Hoffman (OSU) 2-0 in the quarter-finals, Caffey (NEB) 2-1 in the semi-finals, and will wrestle Amine (MICH) for 1st place.

Jacob Warner, Iowa Warner won in the first round by fall over Salemme (WIS), then beat Penola (PUR) 4-0 in the quarter-finals, before losing the semi-finals to Amine (MICH) in OT 8-6. In the semi-final wrestleback he defeated Davison (NU) 5-0, and will wrestle for 3rd place. Warner has qualified for NCAAs as there are 5 spots allocated at 197 lbs.

Cam Caffey, Michigan State Caffey won in the first round 7-1 over Willham (IU), then defeated Davison (NU) 6-5 in the quarter-finals. In the semi-finals he lost to Schultz (NEB) 2-1, then in the semi-final wrestleback he defeated Beard (PSU) 12-6, and will wrestle for 3rd place. Caffey has qualified for NCAAs as there are 5 spots allocated at 197 lbs.

Matt Wroblewski, Illinois Wroblewski lost in the first round to Hoffman (OSU) in OT 2-1, followed by a loss to Beard (PSU) 6-2. No at-large bid here and his tournament is over.

285 lbs.

Tony Cassioppi, Iowa Cassioppi won in the first round by fall over Kappes (MD), then beat Hilger (WIS) 9-1 in the quarter-finals. Next, he lost to Parris (MICH) by fall, and in the semi-finals wrestleback he pinned Orndoff OSU. Cassioppi will wrestle for 3rd place, and has qualified for NCAAs as there are 7 spots allocated at 285 lbs.

Luke Luffman, Illinois Luffman won by fall over Streck (IU), then lost in the quarter-finals to Lance (NEB) in OT 3-1. In the wrestlebacks he defeated Colucci (RUT) 5-2, then lost to Orndoff (OSU) in OT 3-1. In the 7th place match Luffman lost to Hilger (WIS) by fall.