Homegrown Illinois Wrestlers of the B1G Championships

The Big Ten Conference Championships is the toughest wrestling conference in the country. This weekend 140 student/athletes will compete for 76 spots to the 2021 NCAA Division I National Championship. Some of Illinois finest high school wrestlers will be competing this weekend attempting to cement their legacy as NCAA Qualifiers, All-Americans, and National Champions. The competition will be intense, and we want to make sure our Illinois audience knows who to root for in those electrifying matchups this weekend.

125 lbs.

Dylan Ragusin, Michigan – A two-time IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S. Ragusin made a huge splash this season winning the 2020 Men’s Senior Freestyle Nationals. The true freshman, will be looking to continue his success this postseason. Ragusin will be the 9th seed at Big Tens.

Justin Cardani, Illinois – A IHSA State Champion, from Centennial H.S. Cardani was granted an at-large bid to NCAAs a year ago before the tournament was cancelled due to COVID. Cardani has had a solid season and will be trying to punch his ticket to the dance. Cardani will be the 10 seed at Big Tens.

133 lbs.

Jacob Rundell, Purdue – A IHSA State Champion, from Oak Park H.S. Rundell is starting for the Boilermakers as a true freshman. He will be looking to qualify for his first NCAA tournament this weekend. Rundell will be the 9th seed at Big Tens.

141 lbs.

Dylan Duncan, Illinois – A two-time IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S. Duncan is a three-time NCAA qualifier, but has yet to place at NCAAs. This postseason he will try to gain the All-American status that has been so elusive during his time at Illinois . Duncan will be the 5th seed at Big Tens.

149 lbs.

Yahya Thomas, Northwestern – A IHSA place winner, from Mt. Carmel H.S. Thomas went 3-3 at Big Tens last season. This season he will be looking to qualify for the NCAAs with a better performance at the conference tournament. Thomas will be the 4th seed at Big Tens.

Christian Kanzler, Illinois A IHSA place winner, from Grant H.S. Kanzler is a Junior College transfer from Lincoln College, where he placed 2nd at JUCO Nationals. A redshirt last season Kanzler will be looking to qualify for NCAAs for the first time. Kanzler will be the 13th seed at Big Tens.

157 lbs.

Kendall Coleman, Purdue – A three-time IHSA place winner, from Mt. Carmel H.S. Coleman is a redshirt freshman, and will be looking to qualify for his first NCAA tournament. Coleman will be the 4th seed at Big Tens.

Will Lewan, Michigan – A IHSA State Champion, from Montini H.S. Lewan was an NCAA qualifier a year ago, placing 5th at the Big Tens before the NCAAs were cancelled due to COVID. Lewan will try to improve on the 5th place finish from a year ago. He will be the 6th seed at Big Tens.

165 lbs.

Dan Braunagel, Illinois – A three-time IHSA State Champion, from Althoff Catholic H.S. Braunagel was an NCAA qualifier last season, but NCAAS were cancelled due to COVID. This year Braunagel is looking to return to NCAAs, and hopefully leave with some hardware. Braunagel will be the 2 seed behind Alex Marinelli (Iowa) at Big Tens.

Jake Tucker, Michigan State – A IHSA State Champion, from Mt. Carmel H.S. Tucker was a 2020 NCAA Qualifier placing 6th at Big Tens. This year he will look to improve upon his 6th place finish a year ago. Tucker will be the 8th seed at Big Tens.

David Ferrante, Northwestern – A two-time IHSA State Champion, from Huntley H.S. Ferrante is a true freshman competing in his first conference tournament. He will be looking to qualify for NCAAs in a tough bracket. Ferrante will be the 12the seed at Big Tens.

184 lbs.

Zach Braunagel, Illinois – A two-time IHSA State champion, from Althoff Catholic H.S. Braunagel was an NCAA qualifier a year ago but did not get a chance to compete because NCAAs were cancelled due to COVID. This season Braunagel and his brother will be looking to do more than just qualify for NCAAS. Braunagel will be the 8th seed at Big Tens

Jon Halvorsen, Northwestern – A IHSA place winner, from Main South H.S. Halvorsen is a redshirt-freshman competing in his first ever conference tournament. He will be looking to pull of a couple upsets to qualify for NCAAs. Halvorsen will be the 13th seed at Big Tens.

197 lbs.

Eric Schultz, Nebraska – A IHSA State Champion, from Tinley Park, H.S. Schultz is a three-time NCAA Qualifier, and was a runner-up a year ago at Big Tens. This season he will be chasing true All-American status and a National Title. Schultz is undefeated this season and will tout the 1 seed at Big Tens this weekend.

Jacob Warner, Iowa – A three-time IHSA State Champion, from Washington H.S. Warner has placed third at the past two Big Ten Championshipsand is a two-time All-American. He placed 7th at NCAAs in 2019, and was awarded honorary All-American honors last season. This season Warner will look to improve upon his third place finish a year ago. He will be the 3rd seed at Big Tens.

Cam Caffey, Michigan State – A IHSA State Champion, from Carbondale H.S. Caffey is a two-time NCAA Qualifier, he was a finalist at Big Tens last season, and will look to make it back to the finals again this year. Caffey will be the 4th seed at Big Tens.

Matt Wroblewski, Illinois – A IHSA State Champion, from Prospect H.S. This will be Wroblewski’s first appearance at the Big Ten Conference Championships. Wroblewski will be the 8th seed at Big Tens.

285 lbs.

Tony Cassioppi, Iowa – A two-time Illinois State Champion, from Hononegah H.S. Cassiopppi placed third at the Big Tens last season. Qualifying for NCAAs that were ultimately cancelled. He was awarded honorary All-American status, but this season he will look to earn the All-American status on the mat. Cassioppi will be the 3rd seed at Big Tens.

Luke Luffman, Illinois – A three-time State Champion, from Urbana H.S. Luffman qualified for NCAAs last season placing 8th at Big Tens before NCAAs were cancelled due to COVID. THis year Luffman looks to return to NCAAs with a higher finish at the conference tournament. Luffman will be the 4th seed at Big Tens.