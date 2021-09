After an amazing turnout in January, Illinois Matmen is excited to announce the return of our very own “Test of the Best” dual for the 2nd annual Test of the Best. Once again, Illinois Matmen will pair the top ranked wrestlers in their respective weight class in an All-Star dual to determine (and test) who is the best in Illinois. Test of the Best 2 will be streamed out only through Illinois Matmen’s Rokfin page.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.

Including location + line ups.