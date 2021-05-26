Everything NEEDED to know for 2021 Illinois State Tournament

The 2021 IWCOA Illinois State Tournament is quickly approaching! Registration is open now for the Freshman/Sophomore and Girls State Tournament. For any questions regarding eligibility, qualification, weigh-ins, please refer to this information packets below issued by the IWCOA. Everything you’ll need to know for wrestlers, coaches, and parents should be answered within these packets. For any additional questions, please contact Rob Porter of the IWCOA at rporter@naperville203.org

Coachs Packet

Tournament Director Packet

Wrestlers and Parents Packet