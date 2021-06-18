Naperville Central Edges Downers South to Claim Regional

NAPERVILLE • One point separated the top two teams at the Naperville North 3A Super Regional on Sunday. And, in wrestling, one team point can be earned or lost in a variety of ways and in some of the quickest moments. Once those final team scores are announced, generally, those singular moments are sometimes looked back on as either big moments, or as lost opportunities.

For the Red Hawks of Naperville Central, according to Head Coach Noah Fitzenreider, the team was not even aware of how close the team score was until the tournament had ended. In fact, he was helping clean up the gymnasium when he heard the news.

“It was a little crazy,” Fitzenreider admitted. “I was helping clean up when they announced us as the team champions. I was already excited—even more excited— about the guys getting through [to the sectional] than about the team trophy because our goal—what we talked about the past couple of weeks— was getting fourteen guys through.”

Overall, Naperville Central advances ten wrestlers into next week’s I.W.C.O.A. Sectional Championships. As a team, by placing in the top four, they have also qualified for the I.W.C.O.A. Dual Team State Series in two weeks.

As for how his team was able to bring it all together in such a difficult year, he said, very simply, “We have great seniors and they did a lot to really help these younger guys get ready for this.”

The Red Hawks only had two seniors that wrestled in the regional, and neither one of them qualified for the sectional; however, their impact all season and in the room and speaking with the younger guys has had a profound impact on what their teammates have been able to accomplish. “We are a

really close-knit team,” Fitzenreider said, “and we preach a lot about team. Everybody is in every match and everyone gets excited when someone wins. They are all good friends and they put in the time and effort together, so it feels good when their teammates are successful.

“Throughout the year,” Fitzenreider continued, “[the seniors] in the program understood what the end of the year looked like and helped the younger guys understand it. Since we are pretty young as a team, which means we had a lot of kids who didn’t know what regionals looked like, our seniors, even the seniors who didn’t wrestle, helped the younger guys learn that this is about getting to the next week.”

Two of those seniors, Anthony Pendolino at 145 pounds, and Austin Longmire at 200, each missed qualifying by one match. “It is tough when your seniors don’t advance,” Fitzenreider said, “but they were still leaders and into everyone’s matches. Austin is one of those kids that just did everything right. And him not making it out didn’t really matter because he ended the year the right way, he stuck with it, and he just does everything the right way. The outcome wasn’t necessarily what he wanted it to be, but everything else was perfect.”

As for where the Red Hawks who did find individual success, it came highlighted by three champions. The first of the three was Ayden Lutes, a junior at 152 pounds. In the finals, he defeated Jaden Morgan of Marmion Academy with an 8-6 decision.

“He is an All-American kid,” Fitzenreider commented about Lutes. “He is a great student, he is involved in a couple different activities, and he is one of the hardest workers we’ve ever had come through the program. He has gotten better and better every single time he comes into the room. At the regional was the most impressed I have been with his wrestling so far—he is at the right weight and he is starting to put things together. He set big goals early on that I think is helping him progress. We are looking forward to how he finishes.”