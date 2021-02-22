Team Illinois vs. Team California – Full Recap

Diduch, winner by decision 6-2.

In the upset of the night, #11 in the country, Diduch, takes out #2 in the country, Palumbo. Diduch fired off a single-leg attack and scored ten seconds into the bout. Diduch followed up with a down-block, re-attack to a single-leg and transitioned to a double-leg to take a stout 4-0 lead. Palumbo answered with shuck to score to make 4-2. Then a single-leg attempt, where she lifted Diduch off the mat, but Diduch demonstrated amazing body control to not only not expose her back, but also to not surrender the takedown. First period ended with a score of 4-2. Diduch came out to start the 2nd period with a nice snap-down, transition to a butt-drag to push her lead to 6-2. Palumbo fired off several attacks, but could not crack Diduch’s head and hands defense. This match ended with no more points being scored as Diduch displayed solid wrestling to secure the win.