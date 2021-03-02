Team Illinois vs. Team Wisconsin Preview

Illinois Matmen is excited to bring you the inaugural, Team Illinois vs. Team Wisconsin. This event will be streamed live March 3rd, 2021 to the Illinois Matmen Channel On Rokfin. Tune in, and support your wrestlers.

Watch LIVE HERE on March 3rd: https://www.rokfin.com/stream/4220/Team-Illinois-vs-Team-Wisconsin

Wisconsin wrestling has long been considered a step below Illinois wrestling, but this year they are looking to change that narrative. Coming fresh off their 2021 WIAA State Wrestling Tournament, Team Wisconsin is bringing a team of hammers to wrestle Team Illinois. Almost everyone on the team is a State Champion, yes everyone. Max Askren will be coaching Team Wisconsin and he is bringing a team loaded with championship talent, just ask him. “Every kid we have coming with us just won a state title, all of them had outstanding performances at State and I expect that to continue at this dual.” Team Wisconsin is so stacked we should change their name to the Wisconsin Champions! Let’s take a look at who will be competing for Wisconsin:

113 – Noah Tonsor (Slinger) 2021 WIAA State Champion

126 – Alec Hunter (Oshkosh West) 2021 WIAA State Champion

138 – Tyler Goebel (Mukwonago) 2021 WIAA State Champion

145 – Cael Erickson (Cedar Grove-Belgium) 2021 State Champion

145 – Connor Thorpe (Brookfield East) 2021 WIAA State Champion

170 – Cole Mirasola (West Bend West) 2021 WIAA 5th place

160 – Jack Ganos (Arrowhead) 2021 WIAA State Champion

170 – Connor Mirasola (West Bend West) 2021 WIAA State Champion

285 – Ben Kawczynski (Oak Creek) 2021 WIAA State Champion

Team Illinois has been a powerhouse in high school wrestling over the past decade. Our Cadet and Junior Dual Teams are perennial championship contenders year in and year out. Illinois’ talent pool is deep and plentiful which will be on display on March 3rd. While Team Wisconsin is bringing a team of champions, Team Illinois is pulling only one State Champion, Apollo Gothard, from its ranks. Part of that may be due to the fact that there has not been a 2021 IHSA State Tournament in Illinois this season. However, the Illinois wrestlers will not be intimidated by the Wisconsin State Champions. This will be a great opportunity for the Illinois wrestlers to test their mettle against top tier competition. Team Illinois will be comprised of the following wrestlers:

113 – Sammy Hayes (Carl Sandburg) 2020 IHSA State 2nd place

126 – Cody Tavaso (Hinsdale Central) 2020 IHSA State 6th place

138 – Kole Brower (Moline) 2020 IHSA State Qualifier

145 – Jayden Colon (Montini) 2020 IKWF State Champion

145 – Tommy Curran (Dekalb) 2020 IHSA State 2nd place

170 – Braden Stauffenberg (Montini) 2020 IHSA State 6th place

160 – Mike Caliendo (Batavia) 2020 IHSA State 4th place

170 – Braden Thompson (Home School) 2020 IHSA State 3rd place

285 – Apollo Gothard (Lemont) 2020 IHSA State Champion

The action will be intense when these two teams collide. Team Illinois will feature athletes from high schools all over the state; Batavia, Carl Sandburg, Dakota, Dekalb, Glenbard North, Grayslake Central, Hersey, Hinsdale Central, Lemont, Moline, Montini, and St. Patrick. Team Wisconsin will feature mostly State Champions, plain and simple. Some of Illinois’ finest wrestlers matched up against a team of champions. Will the Wisconsin State Champs finally be able to claim dominance over Illinois wrestling, or will Illinois continue to reign supreme in the midwest? Tune in to the Illinois Matmen Channel On Rokfin, March 3rd @ 6pm to find out.